First-ever murder charge for a fentanyl overdose in Bell County

BELTON, Texas — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in relation to a fentanyl drug overdose in Bell County.

Authorities charged suspect 29-year-old Shane Antwan Dominick of Harker Heights with murder.

This is the first-ever murder charge in Bell County under a new state law where prosecutors can seek murder charges against fentanyl dealers. The new statute went into effect September 2023.

Authorities said the murder charge is in relation to the death of 20-year-old Richard Willess of Belton—who died in the hospital from a fentanyl overdose on October 22, 2023.

Investigators said they identified Dominick as the fentanyl dealer who sold pills to Willess.

On Nov. 17, 2023, Belton and Harker Heights police arrested Dominick. They said at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of more than 50 grams of fentanyl.

Police said in his jail interview, Dominick admitted to selling fentanyl pills to Willess.

Dominick was charged with fentanyl sale and distribution and later released on bond.

On April 1, the Bell County District Attorney's office accepted a murder charge and an arrest warrant for Dominick was issued.

That same day around 5:05 p.m., U.S. Marshals arrested Dominick on Taft Street in Killeen, where he was then transported to the Bell County Jail.