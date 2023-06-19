Firefighters respond to overnight rollover crash on Hwy. 6

UPDATE:

Both lanes of Highway 6 are now back open.

We are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the crash and the condition of the victim.

Original Story Follows:

Firefighters from multiple departments are responding, after a rollover crash near Riesel early Monday morning.

According to the Waco Fire Department, the crash is in the area of E. Highway 6 and Mt. Moriah Rd.

The department says they are assisting Mart and Riesel firefighters.

At least one person is trapped inside the vehicle.

A medical helicopter is on its way to the scene.

