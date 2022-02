WEST, Texas — Firefighters are currently working an active structure fire in West.

Multiple fire crews responded to the 10000 block of Heritage Parkway earlier this morning.

On its Facebook page, the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department says all the people who were inside the home were able to get out and are safe right now.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It's not clear right now what caused the fire.

Be sure to stick with 25 News for the latest updates.