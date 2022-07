WACO, TX — A family is doing okay this morning after a fire at their home early Thursday morning.

Waco firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Bosque Blvd. around 4:30 a.m.

Four engines responded to the scene and were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The family was able to get out of the home safely.

At last check, the scene was still active.

The cause of the fire is not clear right now.