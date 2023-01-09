Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, TX — Firefighters are working to put out an early morning house fire in Bellmead.

The Waco Fire Department posting on Twitter that it is assisting the Bellmead Fire Department with the fire in the 1400 block of Cloverleaf Dr.

Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

It is not clear right now whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

