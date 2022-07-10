'Right of Way' fire scorches 150 acres in Milam Co.

UPDATE 8:34 P.M. – The Texas A&M Forest Service said the "Right of Way" fire in Milam County is 80 percent contained.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE :

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – Fire crews from multiple agencies are battling a wildfire that has consumed at least 150 acres in Milam County, authorities said.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore confirmed to 25 News efforts are ongoing tonight to control the blaze.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 8 p.m. the "Right of Way" fire is 40 percent contained, according to its website.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the #RightOfWayFire in Milam County. The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 20% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/LI8AO4hfr6 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 10, 2022

The forest service said it received "16 new requests for assistance on wildfires across the state today" as dry, hot conditions sweep Texas.

The sheriff said the public should be aware of dangerous conditions right now for wildfires and urges people take steps to prevent them.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated accordingly.

