Fire extinguished in north temple; No injuries reported

TEMPLE, texas (KXXV) — A structure fire in the 14000 block of North State Highway 317 was extinguished just after 8 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Moffat and Morgan’s Point Resort fire departments, along with two engine companies from the Temple Fire Department, in responding to the blaze. Temple EMS and the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department also provided support at the scene.

Officials urged drivers in the area to slow down and use caution to protect firefighters working along the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.