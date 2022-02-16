Fire departments respond to late-night house fire in Mart

MART, TX — A home is a total loss this morning after a late-night fire Tuesday in Mart.

Fire officials were called to a home on Criswell St.

Multiple fire departments responded, including the Mart, Hallsburg, Riesel, Elk and Downsville Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the Groesbeck Fire Department.

The Groesbeck Assistant Fire Chief says that home was abandoned.

Fire officials say the first department to reach the scene was able to stop the fire at a second home.

No injuries have been reported.