Fire crews battle large blaze at fertilizer plant near Bartlett

BARTLETT, Texas — Authorities say they have no plans at this time evacuate people living by a fertilizer plant near Bartlett, despite reports the facility is fully engulfed in flames.

"No action is needed by the residents of Bartlett at this time," officials with the Bartlett city government said late Sunday in a social media post. "Nor will we expect there to be one like an evacuation."



Multiple agencies are on scene at the American Plant Food Corporation south of town, and officials say that there is a chemical spill at the facility being worked by hazmat crews.



City officials ask people in Bartlett to avoid the area while fire crews work the blaze. The city says firefighters will work to contain the fire for as long as it takes.

Highway 95 has been shutdown due to the fire.

"The fire is not expected to spread, nor there to be a catastrophic explosions from the chemicals," officials said.

This is a developing story, and 25 News will update accordingly.

