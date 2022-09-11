'Feud shooting' near Milano Elementary School ends in 2 men arrested: Police

MILANO, Texas — Two men have been arrested after exchanging gunfire near a local elementary school this weekend, police said.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano, Texas, following reports of gunfire, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the two suspects, Dillon Ray Little and Kelly Joe Cain, have both since been arrested.

Cain is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - a second-degree felony.

Meanwhile, Little is being charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury - also a second-degree felony.

Police said Cain had shown up that morning armed and in a clown mask, his AK47 visibly strapped around his torso as he circled around Little's residence on a motorcycle.

That's when authorities said Little exited his residence, entered his own vehicle and then began exchanging gunfire with Cain.

"The two men showed no regard for the safety of the community in which they reside," MCSO said in a statement.

Cain is reported to have suffered "non-life threatening" injuries during said gunfire exchange.

Fleeing on foot afterward, police said Cain placed his AK47 under a nearby house, ditched his clown mask and contacted a resident - who later contacted MCSO.

Officials have since confirmed that said gun has been recovered.

Cain is then reported to have left the residence and made his way to the Milano AMR hub.

Police said it was there that he was then transported to St. Joe's in Caldwell, Texas, for further medical treatment - he has since been released.

Authorities believe the incident to be the result of an "ongoing feud between the two men."

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.