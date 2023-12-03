Female succumbs to injuries after single vehicle crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said that a female driver involved in a single vehicle crash has died after succumbing to her injuries Friday night.

Police identified the driver as 48-year-old Emily Santiago Figueroa.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 8:52 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, Dec. 1, around 7:10 p.m. in Killeen, police said they responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Stagecoach Road. When they arrived, they said they found Figueroa as the sole occupant and suffering from serious injuries.

Killeen emergency medical services immediately transported her to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The initial investigation by the police said that a white 2021 BMW SUV was speeding southbound on Trimmier Road when it left the road and struck a concrete retaining wall on the south side of the intersection on Stagecoach.

The police are still investigating this case and no other information is available at this time.