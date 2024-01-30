Feather Crest Farms CEO speaks out on fire

KURTEN, Texas — The CEO of Feather Crest Farms responded to 25 News with a statement in the wake of a large fire at the chicken farm Monday night.

"The fire affected two chicken houses on site, and we are very sad to say one house had chickens in it at the time that have been lost. We are thankful for the swift actions of our entire team and that they are all safe. We also deeply appreciate the first responders who reached the farm quickly and helped to prevent any further damage,"

— Feather Crest Farms CEO Sam Krouse.

Last night around 8 p.m., at least 100 firefighters were still on scene. Fire containment is expected to last multiple days.

There have been no injuries or deaths reported. Workers were confirmed to be on site at the start of the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, as the scene is still active.

