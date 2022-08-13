Fatal overnight hit-and-run in Killeen: Police

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.

Officials said around 12:40 a.m., 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz was traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating the curve. He crashed into the grassy median, causing his ejection from his vehicle and landing in the inside lane. Another vehicle traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road then struck Cruz and failed to stop to render aid, police said.

Police said the vehicle, which they believe to be a gray pickup with undercarriage damage, continued northbound.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:30 a.m. at the scene.

Police said Cruz was an active duty soldier.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating the fatal accident and ask those with information about the truck or its whereabouts to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477.