Fatal crash on FM 485 kills woman from North Carolina: Texas DPS

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A North Carolina woman is dead after a fatal head-on crash on Farm-to-Market Road 485, officials said.

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to FM 485, about 4.3 miles East of Yarrelton, on reports of a crash, according to Texas DPS.

Officials said a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup towing a trailer, operated by a 30-year-old male from Houston, Texas, had been traveling westbound on FM 485.

Officials said a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage passenger car, operated by a 22-year-old male from Sahuarita, AZ, had been traveling eastbound on FM 485.

Texas DPS said the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone on a hill crest.

Officials said the Chevrolet collided head-on with the Mitsubishi.

A front seat passenger of the Mitsubishi, identified as 22-year-old Mallory Regina Shaw of Hampstead, NC was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher, Texas DPS said.

The next of kin have since been notified.

An investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.