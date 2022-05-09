Watch
Fatal 2-vehicle crash leaves 8 people hospitalized, including 3 children: Texas DPS

Posted at 9:38 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 22:41:17-04

WALKER COUNTY, TEXAS — A fatal two-vehicle crash has in Walker County has left eight people hospitalized, including three children, officials said.

The deceased victim's identity has yet to be released at this point of the investigation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred Sunday on FM 2296 and afterward, at least five victims were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown Houston.

Meanwhile, three victims were taken to Texas Children's Hospital.

Several victims were airlifted via emergency medical helicopter, Texas DPS said.

Medics from Montgomery County were also accredited for assisting with the scene.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

