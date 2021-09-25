Family locates missing 86-year-old man out of Cameron

A missing man out of Cameron has been found.

The Thrall Police Department asked the public to keep an eye out for 86-year-old Clarence Dodd out of Cameron.

Dodd's family is searching for him after he left his home at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. The elderly man was just supposed to be checking on "some hay he just had bailed," according to a Facebook post from a concerned family member.

Dodd drives a Black Ford 4x4 four-door truck and recently had a stroke a few weeks ago according to his granddaughter, Cara Dodd Carter.

"Please be on the lookout," said Carter's post. "We have no ideas where he could be. We’ve checked fishing spots and around town."

Dodd was last seen wearing pajama pants and a white shirt and slippers, he does not have a phone or wallet on his person.