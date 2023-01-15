Family home fully engulfed in flames in late night blaze: Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas — A family home in Abilene, Texas was fully engulfed in flames late-last night, fire officials said.

Around 12 a.m. Sunday, a fire was reported at a single-family residence in the 1100 block of Victoria Street, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

(Abilene Fire Department)

Fire officials said due to the high wind, a second alarm was issued as neighboring residences were in danger of catching fire.

Two other structures are reported to have received "minimal" damage.

No occupants were inside any of the residences at the time of the fire, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is being investigated by the Abilene Fire Department.