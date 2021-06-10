Family entertainment center opening in Richland Mall

A new family entertainment center is coming to Waco's Richland Mall, with attractions like laser tag, mini bowling, bumper cars and more in tow.

Tilt Studio's 44,000 square foot interior may open to the public as early as this fall. And the facility will be open to book as a budget friendly venue for birthdays and other special events or group gatherings.

“Our guests will never be bored,” says Tilt Studio President Ron Kostelny. “Our team really knows how to entertain and amaze. We throw a great party, and we believe that the region is going to respond very positively. Our party experts will lead you down a path of non-stop smiles. We look forward to creating great family memories.”

Additional features of the entertainment center include over 150 classic and modern video games and prize games; as well as a snack bar with all the classic entertainment foods, from soft pretzels to pizza, and assortment of Coca-Cola beverages.

The grand opening will include a 'Golden Ticket Contest' for 30 winners to receive three hours of unlimited video games and an automatic entrance into the grand prize.

The grand prize is three hours of unlimited video game play for 10 guests, plus free pizza and fountain beverages. The grand prize winner must arrange in advance with the store manager, and must use their entire prize during the three designated hours.

For any additional information or updates regarding Tilt Studio's grand opening visit the Tilt Studio website.