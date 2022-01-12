Family displaced after early morning house fire in Waco

WACO, TX — A Waco family is without a home following an early morning house fire.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the area of S. 16th Street and Connor Avenue just after 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to get to the home within minutes.

Thankfully, the family was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.

The fire is now out, but firefighters are working to put out hotspots.

It is not clear right now whether the home is a total loss, but the damage is extensive.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The family is now staying with another family member.

Be sure to stick with 25 News for the latest on this developing story...

