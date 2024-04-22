Family asking for help in finding missing Kosse woman, last seen April 17

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Family and friends are asking the community for help in locating Veronica Rowe of Kosse, Texas, who they said has been missing since April 17.

Veronica's sister-in-law, Tabitha Cromeenes, said Veronica is an Uber driver that operates in the Waco area.

Cromeenes said Veronica was going through Mart to Waco so she could Uber. Her last message was received around 10 p.m. on April 17.

Her family said Veronica was last seen driving a red Dodge Journey with Texas handicap plate numbers 7SCFT.

According to her family, Veronica has various health issues and is insulin and oxygen dependent.

Veronica is about 5'3"—5'4" and weighs approximately 250-300lbs.

A missing persons report was filed with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office on April 19 and a case number has been assigned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at (254) 729-3278 or Tabitha Cromeenes at (254) 598-8422.