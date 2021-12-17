Families look for answers following threat at Bruceville-Eddy ISD

EDDY, Texas — Bruceville-Eddy ISD parents found out on Wednesday there was a student removed from campus and an investigation into a possible threat to the school.

According to that release from the superintendent, he said they found no actual threat. The school addressed the investigation multiple times on Facebook first around 9:30 Wednesday morning, but when the comments from students and parents began to pour in it was clear the stories did not add up.

Gabriella Anzualda has a sister who attends the high school. She told 25 News what she heard is much different from what the school released.

"Yesterday I was told about a kid found with bullets on the bus and having a hit like a kill list," Anzualda said.

In the statement, the district did acknowledge the list but said it was just who the student in question got along with and who they would rather not be around.

"I was told specifically that it said hit list, kill list on the list, not people that I like, don't like or tolerate which they're releasing to the public to say that's all it was," Anzualda said.

Anzualda, who is a former student, said she was not surprised by the lack of transparency from the district.

"It does not surprise me one bit they're not trying to reach out because they love to any type of bullying or anything, swept under the rug," Anzualda said. "It does not get dealt with, it does not get handled. They give people a slap on their hand, then just go about their business."

25 News did reach out to the school numerous times to interview Superintendent Richard Kilgore at the administration building, but reporters were turned away and told he would not be talking to the press despite the drastic differences in what they released and what parents have heard from their students.

One parent who wanted to remain anonymous told 25 News the lack of transparency is enough to keep her students home until the end of the year and even to consider switching districts altogether.

"Me and my husband were talking last night about the possibility of transferring them to Robinson because I mean they're not giving us answers," she said. "If they were giving us answers it would be totally different and I would trust them with my children, but they're not giving us answers."

According to that statement released by the superintendent, they will continue to monitor and assess this situation.