WACO, Texas — Inflation has caused a major strain on many families in Waco and nationwide. The Central Texas Food Bank is continuing its mission by offering relief to local communities at the Texas State Technical College in Waco.

In just minutes, their supply was gone as visitors filled the parking before the 11 a.m. start time.

"[We] have seen a 20% increase in people relying on their services for 4-5 months," said Sari Vatske, president of the food bank.

Such an increase highlights the need in the local community.

A local TSTC student shares his appreciation as he works toward becoming an architect. Originally from San Antonio, he moved to Waco on his own with his graduation date set for April 2023, welcoming any sort of help he can find.

He encourages others to do the same and not seek help as we continue to live through these tough times.

If you missed Tuesday's food bank, there are several others happening throughout the week and month in central Texas with the next food bank event scheduled for August 16 in Waco. Click here for more information.