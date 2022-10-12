'Failure for one individual police officer': Former officer charged after shooting hamburger-eating teen

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old last week has turned himself in, CNN reports.

Erik Cantu was eating inside a car in a McDonald's parking lot when former officer James Brennand approached him.

Body camera video shows him reversing the car after Brennand opened the driver's side door and ordered him out.

Brennand then opened fire... Hitting the teen several times.

San Antonio's police chief says that action violated policy.

The following is Chief William McManus' statement:

"Let me start with James Brennand turns himself in about an hour ago,

"We walked a warrant for him,

"I had met with homicide during the week on several different occasions and when we got to the point where we needed to be,

"I instructed that a warrant be walked for him for two counts of aggravated assault by a public official, which is a felony one,

"So he is in custody right now and this is still an open case,

"So there are certain things that I'm not gonna say,

"If you ask a question that involves anything that I can't talk about, I'll tell you that I can't talk about it,

"The message is that he is in custody,

"We worked on this for several days to get to this point where where where we could submit a warrant to a judge for a signature and that's where we are right now,

" I said before that someone questioned our training and our policies and my response was that this was a failure for one individual police officer,

"It had nothing to do with our policies, policies did not allow that,

"Our training does not teach that,

"So this was a fail for one particular police officer and here we are as a result of that failure."

The two charges Brennand is facing are for Cantu and a passenger who was also in the car.

That passenger was not injured.

Cantu is on life support and in critical condition.

The case has not yet gone to the district attorney's office.