Experts on coping with the aftermath of a mass shooting, tips for safety

In the aftermath of the multiple mass shootings lately, there are a lot of people that will be working through the tragedy for a long time to come.

People all over the United States have been are suffering as a result of mass shootings and active shooters situations but there are ways of coping and being prepared in case it happens to you.

Victims of mass shootings and active shooter situations go through a traumatic experience that can have a long-lasting affect.

”You went through something very horrible and traumatic. Things are going to be tough for a while, and you're not going to think as clearly. Potentially, you might be more prone to anger or irritability, possibly sadness. You may cycle through all of those quickly,” said Dr. Sam Fiala, Chair of Counseling and Psychology Department, Texas A&M University Central Texas.

Dr. Fiala said the PTSD can also be experienced by friends and family of mass shooting victims. Some can even experience stronger symptoms than those who were there.

”Someone you love and care about is threatened then your obviously very close to that situation. So, you can have some of the same types of experiences as the people that were there,” said Dr. Fiala.

”I give active shooter survival seminars or what is called CRASE training, which stands for civilian response and active shooter events,” said Paul Miceli with PM firearms Instructions.

CRASE training centers around what you should to do to protect yourself like getting as far away from the shooter as possible or barricading yourself in a safe place. But Micelli says you must also be ready to defend yourself.

”If you're in a spot where that shooter is breaching the room where you’re in, don’t just hope and pray. Do something, take violent action again them and try to take them out,” said Miceli.

Experts agree that if you or a loved one lives through anything like this, it is important to understand that healing takes time and to not be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

