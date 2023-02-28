EXCLUSIVE: 1st CAV leader leaves to help Army recruiting efforts

FORT HOOD, Texas — Anyone near Fort Hood Tuesday, might have heard the cannons signaling the departure of Command Sergeant Major Shade Munday — the man that has been highest ranking NCO in the 1st Cavalry Division for the past 18 months.

”Command Sergeant Major is a competent and courageous leader who is not afraid to lead up,” said MG John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division Commanding General. “He was always there to give me sound and timely advice and counsel.”

This was just one reason why it was so bittersweet to see Command Sergeant Major Munday leave the division he had proudly served.

”It really has been an honor and a privilege just to lead, I think. You know, there’s only 11 divisions in the Army and this being the only cavalry division,” said CSM Shade Munday, former Command Sergeant Major of 1st Cavalry Division.

Now that he has relinquished his responsibility to the CAV, he is heading to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command to serve as their Command Sergeant Major — a role that the MG Richardson says he is 'uniquely suited for with his ability to communicate through social media'.

”His impact and his ability to influence and build teams through that medium — the medium of communication that our younger soldiers use — makes him a much more influential leader,” MG Richardson said.

Giving him a chance to do the one thing he says is crucial to bring the low recruiting numbers up to where they should be.

”I just think we need to reenergize and really get out there and tell our story,” said CSM Munday.

“I think it all starts with telling our story individually and then the Army story.”

Before he heads off to find the next generation of American heroes, the 1st CAV Commanding General has a message for the man that has been more than an advisor, a friend.

”It has been a privilege to watch you lead this formation and advocate for our soldiers, care for our soldiers, and enforce the standards and discipline that this division expects of all our leaders, officers, noncommissioned officers and troopers,” said MG Richardson. “You will be missed.”