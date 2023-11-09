Events, free meals, discounts and more for Veterans Day in Central Texas

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and with the Nov. 11 holiday comes many ways to get involved in Central Texas. Here's a list of events to kick off the national holiday.

Events & Ceremonies

The Carlson Law Firm’s Seventh Annual Veterans Food Truck Rally



When: Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX

City of Temple Veterans Day Ceremony



When: Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Railroad & Heritage Museum (315 W. Avenue B, Temple, TX 76501)

Harker Heights Veterans Day Ceremony



When: Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Harker Heights Activities Center (400 Indian Trail)

Mexia ISD Veterans Day Breakfast and Parade



When: Nov. 10 at 8 a.m.

Where: Mexia High School (1120 N. Ross, Mexia, TX 76667)

Texas State Technical College Veterans Day Event



When: Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: TSTC’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, Airline Drive, Waco, TX

Jimmy's Egg Annual Veterans Day Roll Call and Breakfast



When: Nov. 11 at 6 a.m.

Where: Jimmy's Egg (1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Building B, Suite 100, Killeen, TX)

Waco Veterans Day Parade and 100-Year Celebration



When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Presentation of the Congressional Veterans Commendation with Congressman Pete Sessions



When: Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Heritage Plaza (311 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Catholic Charities of Central Texas and Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Day Celebration

