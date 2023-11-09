Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Events, free meals, discounts and more for Veterans Day in Central Texas

Veterans Day.png
Canva Stock
Veterans Day.png
Posted at 10:27 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 12:26:07-05

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and with the Nov. 11 holiday comes many ways to get involved in Central Texas. Here's a list of events to kick off the national holiday.

Events & Ceremonies

The Carlson Law Firm’s Seventh Annual Veterans Food Truck Rally

  • When: Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: 100 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX

City of Temple Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: Railroad & Heritage Museum (315 W. Avenue B, Temple, TX 76501)

Harker Heights Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.
  • Where: Harker Heights Activities Center (400 Indian Trail)

Mexia ISD Veterans Day Breakfast and Parade

  • When: Nov. 10 at 8 a.m.
  • Where: Mexia High School (1120 N. Ross, Mexia, TX 76667)

Texas State Technical College Veterans Day Event

  • When: Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Where: TSTC’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, Airline Drive, Waco, TX

Jimmy's Egg Annual Veterans Day Roll Call and Breakfast

  • When: Nov. 11 at 6 a.m.
  • Where: Jimmy's Egg (1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Building B, Suite 100, Killeen, TX)

Waco Veterans Day Parade and 100-Year Celebration

  • When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Presentation of the Congressional Veterans Commendation with Congressman Pete Sessions

  • When: Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Heritage Plaza (311 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Catholic Charities of Central Texas and Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Day Celebration

  • When: Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: Community Living Center, Department of VA (1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019