WACO, Texas — At 3:37 a.m., the Waco Fire Department received a call for a house fire at the corner of N 29th Street and Lyle Avenue.

The first unit arrived at 3:41 a.m. with smoke showing and fire from the rear of the house.

Two were in the house and awake at the time and able to get out safe.

Crews were able to get the fire out in 11 minutes.

There were no injuries.

The Fire Marshal determined the cause was an electrical accident.