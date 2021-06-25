Elderly man robbed during trip to Walmart, authorities looking for suspect

Authorities in Bellmead are looking for a suspect in the robbery of a 70-year-old elderly man that was held at gunpoint in his car in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot just off I-35.

On Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the victim loaded items he had just bought into his car, when the suspect got into the rear passengers side of his vehicle unnoticed.

Once the victim got in, the suspect held a weapon to his head and emptied his pockets while he had the victim drive around. The suspect eventually had the victim drop him off in the East Waco area, near Sherman St. and Calumet Ave.

Police said there is a potential person of interest in this case, but at this time they are hoping for anyone with information to reach out to the Bellmead Police Department at (254) 799-0251.