Easy ways to save water as drought conditions continue in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — This summer has proven to include intense heat and dry conditions, leading to extremely low lake levels and forcing water companies like WCID in Bell County to impose water restrictions with no clear end in sight.

”It’s going to be there for a while,” said General Manager of WCID No. 1, Ricky Garrett.

“I don’t think we’ll see Stage 3. I hope I'm right, but Stage 2 is serious enough.”

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, the average Texas resident uses 92 gallons of water in their home a day.

Whether it's washing dishes by hand, doing laundry, or taking a shower, Texans might be using a lot more water than they realize, but there are things that can be done to cut water usage down.

”If you want to do laundry, do a full load,” said Manager for Safety and Facility Support Services at Texas A&M University Central Texas, Shawn Kelley.

“Don’t do multiple small loads because you’re going to use a lot more water when you do that.”

The same goes for washing dishes in a dishwasher, but that’s not the only thing that can be changed.

”When it comes to showers, take shorter showers,” said Executive Director of Communications with City of Killeen, Janell J. Lewis Ford.

“When you’re bathing, try to avoid a bath. If you do take a bath or have a young one that prefers a bath, just have a limited amount of water in there.”

Turning the faucet off while brushing your teeth, washing your hands, or shaving can also help to save water and make a difference.

Drought conditions in Texas are sticking around for a while, so things like taking shorter showers or making sure the dishwasher is full before you turn it on can save a lot of water, and a little money in your pocketbook.