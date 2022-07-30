Early morning crash leaves 1 driver dead: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Waco police report a fatal car accident that took place early Saturday in Waco.

Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to Loop 340 Westbound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road after receiving reports of a wound 46-year-old male, who later succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to officials.

Police said the other driver, 19, was traveling west on East Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle struck the left passenger's side of the 46-year-old. The 19-year-old stayed at the scene until officials arrived, police said.

No charges are currently filed. The name of the deceased driver is withheld pending notification of next of kin, said Waco police.

The investigation is ongoing.