Eagle Pass PD responds to woman hidden inside cardboard delivery box

Eagle Pass PD
Posted at 8:12 PM, Aug 03, 2021
The Eagle Pass Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Bryan St. after a delivery driver reported a possible person within a large cardboard delivery box.

The delivery driver said he noticed the box was moving, and immediately called authorities. Officers arrived on the scene, checked the box, and found an adult woman located inside. The Honduras woman was removed from the box and turned over to United States Border Patrol agents.

The woman is seen in photos coming out of the box she was hidden inside as she was apprehended by Eagle Pass PD.

The investigation has been turned over to Homeland Security.

