Dump truck crash in Lampasas County sends 8-year-old boy to the hospital

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy has been transported to a hospital for "non-incapacitating" injuries after being in a dump truck accident on Friday morning in Lampasas County.

Texas DPS troopers said they responded to a major crash involving a dump truck around 7:15 a.m. on FM 580.

Authorities said the dump truck was being operated by a woman from Copperas Cove and traveling eastbound on FM 580. The lead trooper said the driver told responders that she saw a school bus stopped in the westbound lanes with lights activated and loading children.

Officials said the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed on a wet roadway causing her to lose control and she hit the brakes.

The dump truck left the roadway and rolled over, police said.

They also said the school bus was not involved.

An 8-year-old male passenger in the dump truck was taken to McLane Children's Hospital for "non-incapacitating" injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

From the Texas DPS:

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to reduce speeds when the driving conditions are not favorable. Reducing speed greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a crash when the roadways are wet.