Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit from Lee to Milam County: Police

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A suspect is in custody following a vehicle pursuit from Lee County to Milam County on Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities with the Milam County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted by the Lee County sheriff of a pursuit south of Lexington going towards Milam County.

Authorities said the suspect was driving at speeds more than 100 mph.

Rockdale police joined Milam County deputies when the suspect entered the county, and deputies set up spike traps along US-77 North.

Authorities said as the suspect went through Minerva, the vehicle went off road around River Ridge Road and crashed.

The suspect was the sole occupant and was airlifted to the hospital, officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and will have further information on charges.