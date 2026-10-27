Driver gets 10 years probation in crash that killed Killeen Fire Captain

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A man has been sentenced for his role in a crash that killed Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III in 2025.

Rodney Bremby was sentenced to 10 years of probation according to the court clerk.

This stems from an incident that happened on May 11, 2025.

Officers saw the SUV driven by Bremby crash into the stopped minivan operated by Taylor at the intersection of E. Koenig and Airport Boulevard.

"[The officer] observed Rodney to have a slurred speech and bloodshot glassy eyes," according to the affidavit.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

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According to sensory input devices which track data the time of the crash, the SUV was traveling at 94 mph five seconds prior to the crash. At the exact moment of the crash, the SUV reached 103 mph.

Bremby was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.