Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' u-turn on US 190: Texas DPS

CENTRAL TEXAS — A 76-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.

Around 9:56 a.m. this Friday, officials said they were dispatched to US 190, 5 miles west of Kempner, on reports of a double-vehicle collision resulting in serious injury, according to Texas DPS.

Texas DPS is reporting that a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, Texas, was decelerating westbound on the road's shoulder at the time of the incident.

Texas DPS said a 1984 Kenworth dump truck, operated by a 29-year-old, had been approaching the Ford from behind, traveling westbound in the outside lane.

At this time, Texas DPS reports that "for unknown reasons" the driver of the Ford made an "unsafe" u-turn, heading directly into the path of the Kenworth.

Despite taking "evasive action" to avoid a collision, Texas DPS said the two vehicles still collided, with the driver of the Ford suffering serious injuries.

Texas DPS reports said driver was flown to Seaton Wilcon by Careflight air ambulance, their current condition remains unknown.

The driver of the Kenworth was reportedly not injured, according to Texas DPS.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to always take a second and third look when turning or merging," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS, said in a statement.

"Making sure that the path is clear greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash."