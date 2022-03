WACO, Texas — The Silos are the perfect scene- this Saturday, actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore is filming an episode of her talk show right here in the Heart of Texas!

Joining her will be no other than our very own Chip and Joanna, alongside additional guests. Seating will be at the Silos under the barn. It is recommended to come no later than 8:30 a.m.

The taping is open to the public and all are welcome to watch and attend.