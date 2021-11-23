Watch
DPS: Infant dies after crash caused by 16-year-old in Washington County

(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 3:25 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:35:09-05

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A seven-month-old infant is dead after a vehicular crash Monday in Washington County.

Officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to Highway 105 near FM 390 between Brenham and Navasota city limits.

Preliminary investigations indicate a 2014 Jeep SUV and a 2006 Dodge pickup were heading eastbound on Highway 105 when the crash occurred.

The Jeep had stopped in the roadway to make a left turn into a private driveway when the Dodge failed to stop and struck the Jeep.

All four occupants of the jeep were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Brenham.

A backseat passenger, a seven-month-old suffered incapacitating injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 16-year-old driver of the Dodge was injured, said troopers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

