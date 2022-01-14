DPS: 17-year-old from East Texas arrested for possession of child pornography

East Texas authorities arrested a 17-year-old on Wednesday for the possession of child pornography.

Texas DPS said they acted on a tip and executed a search warrant on Bradon Ray Grable's Lufkin home when the child pornography was found. He is now being held in Angelina County Jail on three third-degree felony charges, with a collective bond amount set at $75,000.

According to Texas DPS, special agents with the DPS Criminal Investigation Division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was executed following an investigation, and Lufkin officers along with DPS found Grable to be in possession of child pornography.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time,” the press release stated. “We would refer any further questions to the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.”