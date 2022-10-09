Double-homicide suspect in San Antonio case apprehended in Waco

WACO, Texas — A double-homicide suspect in a Hollywood Park murder case was discovered in Waco, authorities said.

On the evening of Sept. 13, a family member of the suspect, who was not named, called Hollywood Park officials and told them the suspect was at their relative's home in Waco. U.S. Marshals were previously notified of the address and were on their way before the family member confirmed his location.

The suspect was safely retrieved from the home after the suspect's mother and Hollywood Park detectives negotiated his peaceful surrender after several hours, officials said.

Det. Sgt. Bass of the Hollywood Park Police Department brought the suspect back from Waco via a flight with the assistance of the Texas Rangers to San Antonio.

Officials did not name the victims of the double-homicide case or when it took place. A motive or connection to the victims was also not disclosed.

Officials did say the families of the victims were notified of the apprehension and were pleased on hearing about the arrest.