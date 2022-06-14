Watch
DONATE: 25 Cares blood drive happening Tuesday across Central Texas

Posted at 8:37 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 21:57:53-04

There's a critical need for blood in Central Texas, and that's why 25 News is partnering with Carter Blood Care to help give the gift of life.

Local hospitals have less than a single day's supply from the local community blood levels, according to Carter Blood Care.

You can choose from these three locations to donate whole blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14:

  • 25 News Station
    1909 S. New Road
    Waco, Texas 76711
  • Bob Mills Furniture – Temple
    2100 S. 61st St.
    Temple, Texas 76504
  • One Killeen Center
    1711 E. Central Texas Expressway
    Killeen, Texas 76543

To sign up and donate, simply go to 25cares.com and select one of three locations to donate. The page will direct you to a list of available appointment times.

Be sure to fill out the pre-screening information and bring a photo I.D. to donate.

Watch for our live coverage all day on Tuesday, and come out to give the gift of life for those in need across Central Texas.

