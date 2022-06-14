DONATE: 25 Cares blood drive happening Tuesday across Central Texas

There's a critical need for blood in Central Texas, and that's why 25 News is partnering with Carter Blood Care to help give the gift of life.

Local hospitals have less than a single day's supply from the local community blood levels, according to Carter Blood Care.

You can choose from these three locations to donate whole blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14:



25 News Station

1909 S. New Road

Waco, Texas 76711

Bob Mills Furniture – Temple

2100 S. 61st St.

Temple, Texas 76504

One Killeen Center

1711 E. Central Texas Expressway

Killeen, Texas 76543

To sign up and donate, simply go to 25cares.com and select one of three locations to donate. The page will direct you to a list of available appointment times.

Be sure to fill out the pre-screening information and bring a photo I.D. to donate.

Watch for our live coverage all day on Tuesday, and come out to give the gift of life for those in need across Central Texas.