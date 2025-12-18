KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Military families are expressing cautious optimism about President Donald Trump's announcement that all active-duty soldiers will receive $1,776 in honor of America's 250th birthday next July. The U.S. Department of War has dubbed the payment the "Warrior Dividend," with more than 1.45 million service members expected to receive the tax-free bonus.



Amanda Trainer, who has family in the military, said the bonus could provide much-needed support: "I think that would definitely build everybody back up and make them do what they need to do."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said this initiative represents an unprecedented investment, stating that service members "will, in the coming days, receive a one-time tax-free bonus."

Retired veteran Ray Paldwin expressed skepticism while acknowledging the potential benefit: "I don't see it happening, but if it happenss it happens... do it for the soldiers."

Check the story:

'Do it for the soldiers:' Military families react to Trump's $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' announcement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Military families are expressing optimism about President Donald Trump's announcement that all active-duty soldiers will receive $1,776 in honor of America's 250th birthday next July.

Amanda Trainer, who has family in the military, said the bonus could provide much-needed support for service members.

"I think that would definitely build everybody back up and make them do what they need to do," Trainer said.

"It's been ongoing since the military is interchangeable but if he does come through with his word I think this would be really great for the people who serve because they give so much of themselves, and I think they deserve that."

The announcement has generated mixed reactions among military families and veterans, with many expressing both relief and skepticism about whether the promised funds will actually materialize.

Retired veteran Ray Paldwin shared his doubts while acknowledging the potential benefit.

"I don't see it happening but if it happens, it happens... do it for the soldiers," Paldwin said.

The U.S. Department of War has dubbed the payment the "Warrior Dividend," with funds being distributed to all military service members from E-1 to O-6 ranks.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said this initiative represents an unprecedented investment in military personnel.

"Thanks to President Trump's unwavering commitment to our warriors and provisions provided to us by the Big Beautiful Bill, more than 1.45 million service members will, in the coming days, receive a one-time tax-free bonus," Hegseth said.

Hegseth emphasized that this type of direct payment to service members has never been implemented before and represents a direct investment in those who serve and protect the country.

For many military families struggling with economic pressures, the potential bonus comes at a crucial time.

"This would help a whole lot since people are struggling with the economy, so this helps," Paldwin said.

Trainer noted the timing could provide significant relief during the holiday season.

"Not many people have that much money, even in their savings. So, I think this would be a great Christmas present to go towards anybody, and it would help, especially coming out of the shutdown," Trainer said.

Military families across the country now wait to see if the promised funds will be delivered as announced.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.