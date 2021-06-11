Dickey's Barbecue Pit hosting Father's Day contest

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is hosting a 'Best Dad Joke' social contest on June 7-21, the winner will receive free barbecue for a year.

Anyone interested in entering the contest can post their best dad joke on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with both hastags: #DadJokes and #DickeysBBQ. Posts must be public to eligible for the contest, and the user must follow @DickeysBarbecuePit on whichever social media platform they post to.

Posting a picture of your dad holding a Dickey's Big Yellow cup will count as a bonus entry in the contest. Winners will be announced June 21 on all social media platforms.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with Dickey’s, which is why we are excited to give away Free Barbecue for a Year!” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “Plus, who doesn’t love a good dad joke? We can’t wait to see everyone’s best dad jokes over the next few days. And don’t forget to surprise dad with our new Summer of Family Favorites. That way he can enjoy delicious Texas-style barbecue without the hassle of grilling for the whole family.”