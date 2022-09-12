Deputy fatally shoots man accused of charging at him outside Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A man is dead after charging at off-duty officers in Houston with a tire iron, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC 13, the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday when the restaurant had already closed for the night.

Police said two uniformed off-duty officers had been working security at the Doneraki Mexican restaurant when they said they were attacked.

The male suspect had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier that night, according to the Houston Police Department.

An employee later spotted the same man outside the restaurant around 11:10 p.m. after operations had stopped for the day, police said.

Approaching the man alongside a restaurant employee, police said it was at that moment when he allegedly charged at the Liberty County deputy with a tire iron.

Police said the man had got within arms distance of said deputy before he drew his gun and opened fire and that no customers were left inside the restaurant, only employees.

"The officer discharged his weapon more than once," Asst. Chief Yasar Bashir said.

"The suspect immediately runs out of the location and passes away in the parking lot,

"So currently, we are still investigating the scene."

Police said their homicide division, a crime scene unit and the district attorney are all currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, while no HPD officers are reported to have been involved in the shooting, the department is currently leading the investigation as it happened within their jurisdiction.

Police said both video surveillance, alongside witness statements, are still being reviewed for further information.