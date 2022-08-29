Deputy constable fatally shot while picking up food for his family: Official

ATASCOCITA, Texas — An off-duty officer was fatally shot this weekend in the Atascocita area while picking up dinner for his family, officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, officers were dispatched to Madera Run Parkway in front of West Lake Middle School on reports of a fatal shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Deputy Omar Ursin, 37, was picking up dinner for his family when someone fatally shot him while he was driving the family Ford Focus.

"It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder or one of our own," Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton said.

Police said Ursin was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not yet determined the reasoning behind the fatal shooting.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).