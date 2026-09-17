(WACO, Texas) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico campaigned at Baylor University, speaking at a private event for students and faculty.

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Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico makes campaign stop at Baylor University

"All across this state, everywhere I go, everyone is struggling to survive in this economy. No matter how hard Texans work, no matter how much they save and stretch and sacrifice, those ends never seem to meet," Talarico said.

Talarico called out candidates who accept AIPAC money, including his Republican opponent, Ken Paxton.

"You should believe that our movement can beat their money because they sure do. Big money is powerful, but it is nothing compared to people power," Talarico said.

Baylor student Hanna Al-Hayek said she feels Talarico represents the people he would serve as Texas senator.

"So politicians weren't supposed to be whoever has the most money. They were supposed to represent, you know, their constituents," Al-Hayek said.

"And the fact that Talarico has not accepted a dime out of corporate, of corporate money, and is grassroot. You know, speaks volumes to who he's doing this for. It's not himself. It's, you know, it's all of us," Al-Hayek said.

Al-Hayek also encouraged voters to make their voices heard ahead of the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline in Texas.

"A lot of people don't vote. And I know how big of a problem that is. You know, people are constantly saying, well, if voting matters. Like my vote doesn't count. So why does it matter? If it didn't matter, then they wouldn't be trying so hard to close polling locations to disenfranchise people's votes," Al-Hayek said.

25 News reached out to the Paxton campaign but has not heard back. This story will be updated when a response is received.

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