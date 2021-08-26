Delays continue from fatal Walker County crash

Works crews are still trying to clear a fatal crash in Walker County on Interstate 45 southbound at mile marker 127.

The 18 Wheeler crash occurred around 3 p.m. Delays can be expected between Huntsville and Madisonville, as the southbound lanes remained closed.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Texas Region are investigating while work crews are clearing the scene.

Traffic will be slow heading northbound and will be diverted off at the 132-mile marker.