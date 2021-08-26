Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Delays continue from fatal Walker County crash

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 7:24 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 20:36:29-04

Works crews are still trying to clear a fatal crash in Walker County on Interstate 45 southbound at mile marker 127.

The 18 Wheeler crash occurred around 3 p.m. Delays can be expected between Huntsville and Madisonville, as the southbound lanes remained closed.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Texas Region are investigating while work crews are clearing the scene.

Traffic will be slow heading northbound and will be diverted off at the 132-mile marker.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.