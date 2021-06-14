Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns

WACO, TX — The Deep in the Heart Film Festival is back in a hybrid event with film screenings, after-parties for the Waco community to enjoy and network, educational panels, and workshops.

The event will be available in-person at the Waco Hippodrome from July 22-25, and also online July 25-31.

Deep in the Heart exhibits films from major festivals like Austin, Cannes, Sundance, SXSW, Tribeca, and Toronto.

This year one of the featured films is Electric Jesus, a film about the Christian music rock scene in the 80s, and the documentary Vinyl Nation.

"Remember it's not just film it's also festival, we're looking to party down and have some fun," said Artistic Director Samuel Thomas.

The festival will also partner with the Waco Prevention Bureau to offer a locations tour for incoming film makers in Waco to have somewhere safe and feasible to shoot in.

For more information about the event and this year's selections, visit deepintheheartff.com.