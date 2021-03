CLIFTON, TX — The Clifton Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found Thursday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., officers were notified of a dead person near a home in the 700 block of Mary Street.

Officers arrived to the scene and "immediately began an investigation into the death."

The department says there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Vincent Megason at (254) 675-6620.