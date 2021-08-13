Dawson police arrest one in drug bust, possible link to multiple Dallas-Fort Worth pharmacy robberies

The Dawson Police Department arrested one man for possession of dangerous drugs following a traffic stop.

According to Dawson PD, the drugs and suspect may be linked in connection with multiple pharmacy robberies in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Chief Hoffman conducted the traffic stop on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at around 8:20 p.m. at the 20800 block of West State Highway 31.

The traffic stop was conducted due to a vehicle traffic violation but during his interaction with occupants in the vehicle, Hoffman was able to establish probable cause and search the vehicle.

5.2 liters of Promethazine Hydrochloride and close to half a liter of Valproic Acid were seized in the search. The drugs were in laboratory/manufacturer containers that are always distributed to pharmacies, and not the public.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office assisted in establishing the possible link to the slew of pharmacy robberies.