DAV sets out to inform veterans about benefits

WACO, TX — The Disabled American Veteran Organization set up a booth at Waco's Backyard Bar and Grill on Friday to talk with veterans about their benefits.

They also were able to answer any questions they might have, including how to file a new claim with the VA or to check the status of an already submitted claim.

DAV National Service Officer Dana Meier said many veterans are not sure what's available for them, but it's important they know the amount of support they have.

"I feel like it's only fair for us to reach and say 'come on, get your benefits and let us help you'," Meier said. "And for veterans to realize you're not broken and left alone. You are here, the government is here for you and DAV is here for you as well."

All employees with the DAV are also disabled veterans, which they hope makes it more comfortable for others to seek their help.

For more information on benefits and how to get in touch with the local chapter, you can visit www.dav.org.